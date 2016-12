Wilma Jeanette Inman, 93, of Godfrey, died at 11:46 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at United Methodist Village.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Bethalto United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.