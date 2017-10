Wilma Lorraine Schlueter, 91, formerly of Godfrey, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at her daughter’s residence in Ballwin, Mo.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Godfrey Baptist Church in Godfrey. Burial will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.