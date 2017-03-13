Wilma Rosetta Birdsong, 81, formerly of Mount Vernon, Ill., died at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehab Center.
No services are scheduled.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
