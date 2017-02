Wilmer “Willie” E. Prager, 60, of Fosterburg, died after a brief illness Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at home with his family by his side.

Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 26, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where visitation continued until service Monday, Feb. 27. Burial was in Fosterburg Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton handled arrangements.