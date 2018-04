Winona “Nona” Conner Corzilius, 88, of Granite City, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at her home at The Fountains Assisted Living Center, where she had lived for nine years.

In celebration of Nona’s life, visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 20, and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, with a luncheon to follow.