Woodrow L. Jordan, 84, of Bethalto, died Friday, July 14, 2017, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at First Christian Church of Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post 214 doing military rites.