Wreatha Grover, 101, of Jerseyville, died at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Elias-Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Interment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.