Infants Wylie Ann Hudock and Ayden “Dash” Hudock of Rosewood Heights were born healthy and strong but sadly went to be with the Angels on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of their life, visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private funeral services will be Monday, November 5, at the funeral home. Chaplain Randy Butler will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.