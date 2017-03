Yvonne Jacobson, 81, of Bethalto, died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Berean Baptist Church in Bunker Hill.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.