Yvonne June Walkenbach

Yvonne June Walkenbach, 82, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Mercy Rehab in Swansea.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 15, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 16, at St. Martin’s Cemetery in Starkenburg, Mo.