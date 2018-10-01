Optimist Club honors Students of the Month

Optimist Club

Kennedy Stephens of Alton Middle School and Naeem West of North Elementary are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for September.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Stephens, daughter of Antonio and Kristine Stephens of Alton, is an eighth-grade student. Teachers describe her as always willing to go above and beyond to help others. She is active at school and in the community. At AMS she is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, chorus, band, and student council. Outside of school she plays select soccer, sings in her church choir and has been involved in numerous community outreach events.

West, son of Kandace Dale of Godfrey, is a high honor roll fifth-grade student. While at North, he has participated in orchestra, Math Team and Green Team. The school’s staff describe him as optimistic and selfless. He goes out of his way to help others and always puts their needs before his own. When he is not participating in school activities, he enjoys helping his grandmother with yardwork and participating in Ninja Warrior trainings.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the First Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

