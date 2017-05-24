PREP ATHLETICS: Granite City to conduct sports camps this summer

Granite City High School is conducting camps and workouts for football, basketball, golf, tennis, cross country, soccer, wrestling, baseball and volleyball this summer.

The Future Warrior football camp is for all high school players and is divided into three different camps – sophomore through varsity mini camp, freshman team camp and sophomore through varsity team camp.

The sophomore through varsity mini camp is scheduled for July 10-12 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., the freshman team camp will be from June 5-7 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., and the sophomore through varsity team camp will be from July 24-27 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

The football team had its first clinic on May 18 and is scheduled to have another one on June 15 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., for boys ages 7-14 at Kevin Greene Field.

The squad is also having summer workouts from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays at the weight room.

The GCHS boys and girls soccer teams are conducting a camp from July 10-13 at Coolidge Junior High School for high school players ages 15-18, goalkeepers ages 8-18, recreational players ages 6-14 and competitive players ages 6-14. The cost is $109. For campers ages 3-5, the cost is $69.

Register at www.eliteft.com before June 1 for discount.

The baseball camp for players grades 1-9 is scheduled for 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. June 5-7 at Babe Champion Field. The cost is $40.

There will also be a baseball hitting camp for players grades 6-9 from June 12-14 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m., and the cost is $50.

The baseball fielding camp is from June 19-21 at 9 and 10 a.m. For players grades 6-9 and the cost is $50.

The girls basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-8 and the cost is $35. For girls entering grades 3-7, the camp will run from 9:30 a.m.-noon. For girls entering grades 8-12, the camp will run from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

The boys basketball camp for players grades 4-6 is scheduled for June 28-July 1 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., June 28-July 1 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. For players grades 7-8 and July 10-13 from 9 a.m.-noon for high school players. The cost is $40.

The wrestling camp for wrestlers ages 6 and up is scheduled for June 6-8 from 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Lift time will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m-9 a.m.

The cross country camp is from July 24-28 from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. The cost is $10 for runners grades 6-12.

The cross country team also will have a summer conditioning program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m. June 5-July 20 at the annex.

GCHS is holding a co-ed volleyball camp from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. June 6-7 for players grades 7-12. The cost is $45.

The GCHS girls tennis team is having workouts on Mondays and Wednesdays from May 31-July 19 at 9 a.m. For those students entering or attending high school.

The boys and girls golf teams will have a camp on June 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. At the Legacy Golf Course. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents and campers must register at the Wilson Park office. The camp is for players ages 8-16.

For information of any of the camps, contact Granite City High School at 451-5808.