Realtors replenish food pantries

Greater Gateway Association of Realtors

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors has given back to the community again this year by sharing $4,543 with 11 local food pantries throughout the area.

Each pantry will receive a much-needed donation of $450 from The Taste of GGAR on Sept. 20 at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville. The pantries use these funds to help with their food baskets during the holiday season.

“Another amazing turnout to support our local communities,” said Laurie Moore, president of the association’s Board of Directors. “I’m so proud to be part of an organization that combines so many giving people with such a worthwhile cause. Great food and fun was definitely had by all.”

The organizations assisted through this effort were the Bond County Food Pantry, Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Hope Center (Cottage Hills), Crisis Food Center (Alton), Highland Food Pantry, Litchfield Food Pantry, Livingston Park District, Maryville Food Pantry, Ministries Unlimited (Troy), New Creation Food Pantry (Granite City), and Staunton Helping Hands.

