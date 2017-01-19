Sixth Annual Alton Restaurant Week

Local, family-owned restaurants in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton and East Alton will be participating in the sixth annual Alton Restaurant Week Jan. 20-29.

Again this year, part of what makes this week so special are the fixed-price meals, with lunch at $10 and dinners for $25 or 2 for $25 specials.

Once you’ve enjoyed a meal at one of the participating restaurants, be sure to stop by the Alton Visitor Center during regular hours, present your meal receipt and grab one of this year’s free souvenir Alton Restaurant Week glasses.

These limited edition glasses feature a design marking Alton historical figure and noted abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy’s 215th birthday and the 180th anniversary of his death, and will only be available until the 2,000 glasses are gone.

“If you wait until later in the week to pick up your glass, you might just miss out because they are typically gone within the first few days,” Stawar said.

The visitor center, 200 Piasa St., is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bluff City Grill  424 E. Broadway • Alton

Carver's BBQ  2716 Grovelin Street • Godfrey

Castelli's Restaurant at 255  3400 Fosterburg Road • Alton

Chez Marilyn  119 W. Third Street • Alton

Gentelin's on Broadway  122 E. Broadway • Alton

Great Rivers Tap & Grill  3559-B College Avenue • Alton

Johnson's Corner  2000 State Street • Alton

Journey  1 Piasa Street • Alton

My Just Desserts  31 East Broadway • Alton

Old Bakery Beer Co.  400 Landmarks Blvd. • Alton

State Street Market  208 State Street • Alton

Get local headlines in your evening email. Free!

Powered by MailChimp

ProPicks3

Recipes brought to you by:

MyJustDessertsRecipe

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
My Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881

Farm and Home Winter Coupon Book 2016

Crosswords, sudoku and more!

realestate