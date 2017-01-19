Local, family-owned restaurants in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton and East Alton will be participating in the sixth annual Alton Restaurant Week Jan. 20-29.

Again this year, part of what makes this week so special are the fixed-price meals, with lunch at $10 and dinners for $25 or 2 for $25 specials.

Once you’ve enjoyed a meal at one of the participating restaurants, be sure to stop by the Alton Visitor Center during regular hours, present your meal receipt and grab one of this year’s free souvenir Alton Restaurant Week glasses.

These limited edition glasses feature a design marking Alton historical figure and noted abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy’s 215th birthday and the 180th anniversary of his death, and will only be available until the 2,000 glasses are gone.

“If you wait until later in the week to pick up your glass, you might just miss out because they are typically gone within the first few days,” Stawar said.

The visitor center, 200 Piasa St., is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bluff City Grill 424 E. Broadway • Alton

Carver's BBQ 2716 Grovelin Street • Godfrey

Castelli's Restaurant at 255 3400 Fosterburg Road • Alton

Chez Marilyn 119 W. Third Street • Alton

Gentelin's on Broadway 122 E. Broadway • Alton

Great Rivers Tap & Grill 3559-B College Avenue • Alton

Johnson's Corner 2000 State Street • Alton

Journey 1 Piasa Street • Alton

My Just Desserts 31 East Broadway • Alton

Old Bakery Beer Co. 400 Landmarks Blvd. • Alton

State Street Market 208 State Street • Alton