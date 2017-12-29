‘"A great fit"

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate First-year East Alton-Wood River wrestling coach Tim Donohoo watches Jake Erslon compete in the 170-pound consolation semifinals at the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament on Dec. 16. Donohoo replaced Dave Sobol as coach this year.

After illness prevented Tim Donohoo from attending the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 2, he made his first tournament appearance as East Alton-Wood River wrestling coach on Dec. 15-16, when the Oilers competed in the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament.

Donohoo left Mascoutah High School all smiles as his team had three placewinners. Jake Erslon placed third at 170, Zach Kincaide finished fourth at 220 and Hunter Morales came in seventh at 160.

“This is the hardest tournament we’ll have until the sectional tournament,” Donohoo said. “We competed against the big schools. I thought our kids did a great job wrestling all weekend. We lost some matches we could have won. But we never gave up. We never quit fighting.”

Donohoo is hoping his team will get some state placewinners in his first year as EA-WR coach. Last year, the Oilers had a pair of state placewinners in Zac Blasioli and Drew Sobol in the Class 1A state tournament in Champaign. Blasioli won the state championship at 152 and Sobol placed fourth at 106. Both have graduated and left some big shoes to fill.

“I expect good things,” Donohoo said. “We have a solid group of underclassmen. We’ve got some eighth-graders coming in next year. We’ll keep on chopping away and developing more younger kids who are coming in. I see bright things with the class that we have this year. I really think we have a couple of kids who will make it to the state tournament this year and bring home a medal.”

EA-WR will compete in the Class 1A Althoff Regional this year. Last year, the Oilers placed fourth in the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional and had five sectional qualifiers.

Donohoo replaced Dave Sobol as the Oilers’ coach this winter. Sobol retired as coach after 15 years last winter.

“It’s going pretty good right now,” Donohoo said. “Our kids are buying in what myself and (assistant) coach (Kyle) Lankford are teaching them.”

Donohoo coached with the Roxana program for several years. He also worked as coach for the Roxana Outlaws youth wrestling team.

Donohoo said one of his goals in his first year as Oilers’ coach is getting more students from the elementary and middle school levels interested in wrestling.

“We’ve got a feeder program with about 65 kids,” he said. “That’s going to be our strong point to keep that rolling and keep kids coming through the system. Hopefully, we can get a junior high team started up next year. They had one in the past, then their numbers got really low. Maybe we can get that built back up.”

The Oilers began their season and the Donohoo era on Nov. 21 with a pair of victories in a quadrangular meet against Civic Memorial, Carlyle and Pittsfield. EA-WR beat Carlyle and Pittsfield, but lost to Civic Memorial.

At the CM tournament on Dec. 2, the Oilers finished 10th with 77 points and got second-place finishes from Erslon and Kincaide. Lankford sat in for Donohoo.

EA-WR competed in the Benton Duals on Dec. 9. The Oilers got a pair of wins over Harrisburg and Benton and lost to Unity and West Frankfort.

“We were really competitive,” Donohoo said.

The Oilers finished 17th with 81.5 points at the Mascoutah Tournament, their last event before their holiday break.

“We had a rough start in the first round, but in the next round we came out really strong and we won five matches by pin to get five kids into the quarterfinals,” Donohoo said. “We ended up having 7 kids come back to wrestle in the second day after we only brought 11. Seven of the 11 kids advanced to the second day. This is the toughest tournament we’re in all year long.”

The EA-WR coach was pleased with the way Morales performed at Mascoutah. He placed for the first time this season.

“He had a great tournament,” Donohoo said. “Ever since the beginning of the year, he really turned the corner a lot and had a great tournament. To place in this tournament was a great accomplishment.”

Erslon, who came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals last year, beat Mahomet-Seymour’s Wyatt Heinman in the 170 third-place match.

Kincaide, who is coming off an outstanding football season that included a trip to the state playoffs this fall, lost to Mahomet-Seymour’s Ben Stahl in the 220 third-place match.

Kincaide said Donohoo is a great addition to the EA-WR wrestling program.

“I’ve known Donohoo since my middle school years and when I went to Roxana practices occasionally to wrestle around with them,” he said. “He’s been a great leader and a great influence for the team and I think it was a great fit for him to come to our school.”

Kincaide, Gabe Grimes, Austin Hammond and Tyler Yenne make up the senior class. Last year, Hammond qualified for sectionals at 120 by placing third at regionals.

Sebastian Ledesma, De’Shawn Warren, Tyler Carter, Josh Franklin, Andy Lawrence, Brody Newberry and Adam Newberry are the other wrestlers for EA-WR, which will return on Jan. 4 with a triangular match against Waterloo and Cahokia at Waterloo.

