AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: June 28, 2018

Swimming | Alivia Upshaw

Upshaw began her first season in the 13-14 girls division with the Paddlers swim team on a high note June 18. She broke a team record in her second-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle in the Pirates’ season opener against Splash City. The 13-year-old swam a time of 2:26.78, surpassing the old mark of 2:27.44 set by Emily Webb in 2015.

UPSHAW’S FINISHES AGAINST SPLASH CITY

200-meter freestyle — Second

200-meter medley relay — First

50-meter freestyle — First

100-meter intermediate medley — Second

200-meter freestyle relay — First

