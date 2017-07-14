BASEBALL: Bears edge Highland in District 22 tournament

EDWARDSVILLE -- The Metro East Bears are inching closer to a District 22 championship.

They can thank right fielder Corey Price, Cole Hansel and Storm Coffman for that.

Hansel went 2 for 3 and drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth, Price made a key defensive play in the top of the seventh and Coffman tossed a complete game in the Bears' 2-1 win over Highland in the winner's bracket final of the District 22 American Legion Tournament on Thursday at Hoppe Park.

Post 199/126 advances to the championship series on Saturday at Hoppe Park. The time and opponent have yet to be determined.

“We have to come out and we have to lose two,” Hansel said. “I think that's a big momentum push for us. We also get the advantage of having the day off and having some rest tomorrow and rest our bats and rest our arms. Saturday will be fun.”

The Bears will take a 31-7 record into Saturday. They clinched the District 22 regular season championship last week.

“We're playing better baseball than I think we have all season,” Hansel said. “Everybody up and down the lineup putting good swings on the ball and getting good contact.”

Highland, which knocked off Metro East in last year's District 22 finals, dropped to 13-11.

“I love baseball games like this with five or six hits per team and not a lot of crazy stuff going on,” Highland manager Harry Painter said. “It was just straight up baseball. Unfortunately, we came out on the short end.”

Price said he's excited about the opportunity to help the Bears win a district title. Two months ago, he helped CM turn in one of its best seasons in program history. The Eagles won 28 games and captured Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships.

“It will be really nice,” Price said. “We'll keep adding it on.”

With a runner on first and two outs in the top of the ninth, Highland pitcher Garrett Marti singled to right field. First baseman Jordan Smith, who singled, attempted to go to third, but was thrown out by Price.

Price bobbled the ball while fielding Marti's hit, but he was able to throw a rocket shot to third baseman Tate Wargo to throw out Smith.

“He bobbled the ball a little bit and then he threw him out at third,” Coffman said. “That was awesome.”

With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Price led off the inning with a single. He later advanced to second on a wild pitch.

With one out, Price scored on a single to right center from first baseman Cole Hansel to break the 1-1 tie.

“It feels good,” Price said. “I'm usually in the RBI spot and it was kind of fun being the guy who gets on and make something happen as the leadoff man in the game.”

Before Hansel came up to the plate, Marti came in relief for starting pitcher Elliott Prott.

“Corey did a good job getting on base and we're lucky enough for the passed ball to get him over to second,” Hansel said. “Then, the new pitcher came in and I was lucky enough to get a fastball in the zone and I told myself that I wasn't going to miss it. Sure enough, I didn't it.”

Hansel was the only Metro East player with two hits in the game. He also singled in the fourth.

“He got the hit when we needed it,” Bears manager Ken Schaake said. “He's done well for us.”

Coffman went the distance, giving up a run on five hits, striking out three and walking none.

“I went out there and try to do my thing to help the team out and win and get far in the tournament,” he said.

The right-hander retired the first 13 batters before giving up three straight singles in the top of the fifth. He threw 81 pitches.

“He was around the plate all of the time throwing strikes and mixing up,” Schaake said. “He got his curveball over early in the counts which really helped with their middle of the order hitters.”

Highland tied the game at 1-1 on an RBI single to left field by Prott.

The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, when second baseman Joel Quirin scored on a fielding error by Highland's right field Steven Diaz.

With two outs, Quirin reached base on a fielder's choice. Then, Blake Vandiver singled to right. Diaz attempted to throw out Quirin at third, but his throw sailed over third baseman's Sam Greene's head, forcing Quirin to score.

The Bears began tournament play on Wednesday with a 9-2 win over the Smithton/Freeburg 76ers in a first-round game. Post 199/126 came back from a 2-0 deficit to knock off Smithton/Freeburg by scoring a run in the fourth and eight in the fifth.