BASEBALL: Eagles overcome lightning, Bulldogs to win regional title

COLUMBIA -- Jaxsen Helmkamp got just enough of a pitch from Lucas Goodsell of Waterloo in the bottom of the 7th to lob a ball into center field, scoring Brandon Carpenter and giving the Civic Memorial Eagles a 11-10 win in the Class 3A Columbia Regional championship game.

It’s the Eagles’ first regional title since 2004, and only the third in school history.

The Eagles now hold a record of 27-10 on the season, and will play Mount Vernon in the Salem Sectional semifinals on Wednesday. Waterloo finished its season at 23-8.

"It wasn't my best at-bat on the day, but it fell and that's all that matters," Helmkamp said. "It got the job done."

Helmkamp's winning RBI came after an hour and a half lightning delay that started in the top of the 7th, when Waterloo had just scored 4 runs after being down 10-5 to start the inning.

After the weather cleared, the Bulldogs still had the bases loaded with two outs to go in the top of the inning.

Corey Price took over pitching duties for Geoffrey Withers , who had started the inning before the delay. Price gave up one run, which tied the game at 10, but promptly struck out Quenten Albrect and got Tyson Roedl to pop out to right field, finishing the side for the Eagles.

CM head coach Nick Smith spoke very highly of Price's performance.

"You can't say enough about the way Corey Price came out and was able to limit it to one run, with bases loaded and one out, that was just so big for us to come in tied up and not down," he said.

CM suffered two pop outs to start the bottom of the 7th, but Brandon Hampton came to bat and in dramatic fashion fouled off 5 pitches before sending a double to deep center field, setting up Helmkamp's winning RBI.

"(Brandon)'s a competitor, he is always going to come out and give it his all, and he definitely came up big for us today," Helmkamp said.

The game did not start out kind to Hampton, who started on the mound for the Eagles. He gave up 5 hits including two home runs by Waterloo slugger Erik Kaiser, which had his team off to an early 5-0 lead.

Resiliently, Hampton came back and singled in the third inning, sending Caden Clark home for the Eagles' first run of the game.

"Brandon has been that way for us all year," Smith said. "He is our leadoff hitter and he just has quality at bats day after day."

In the fourth inning, the Eagles took over, starting with a Clark triple to center field on a 2-2 pitch. Bulldog pitcher Dylan Siebenberger then walked two Eagles and gave up a single to Hampton.

Later, Siebenberger walked Colin Overmeyer and Konnar Loewen, loading the bases and setting up the cleanup hitter Price, who ripped a grand slam home run off the scoreboard to put the Eagles up 10-5.

Waterloo was stunned by the turn of events.

"You look at all the runs they scored, about 7 of them got on base as walks, and we didn't handle that inning as much as I would have liked," Waterloo head coach Mark Vogel said. "Give their kids and their coach credit."

The Bulldogs went on to put together a fantastic seventh inning before the rain delay, scoring 4 runs amid the noise of thunder in the background. Quinten Albrecht drove a double deep into right field to start the inning. Withers then walked Brendan Young , setting up Kaiser, who singled off a hard grounder to left field to load the bases.

Withers hit the next batter and allowed two walks and a single to bring the score to 10-9 before Mother Nature intervened and delayed the bottom of the inning for 90 minutes.

The Eagles took the time to reflect and regroup. It worked, and after Helmkamp's RBI they all rushed on to the field in jubilation.

After emerging from a pile of celebrating Eagles, Helmkamp seemed almost in disbelief at what had just happened.

"It was really tough, especially going into the top of the seventh up five hoping just to breeze through it real quick and end it, and then coming off the field 10-9 with one out, it's tough. (During the rain delay) We really just sat and talked about the game, tried to focus," Helmkamp said. "This was the biggest game of our lives, all we wanted to do was go out and get two outs and keep it a game and play them tight and get back to the bats."

Smith expressed admiration for his players after the game.

"It's just the type of group these guys are; they are a resilient group and in times of adversity they show true character and I think our guys are great kids and some good leaders and I wouldn't trade them for the world," Smith said.