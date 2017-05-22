BASEBALL: Marquette tops Gillespie to win regional championship

BELLEVILLE – Nine Marquette Catholic seniors will get to play some more baseball.

After the Explorers came from behind to beat the Gillespie Miners 6-5 in the Class 2A Althoff Regional championship game on Monday at Whitey Herzog Field, they continued the high school baseball careers of seniors Adam Harrison, Liam Maher, Brady McAfee, Nick Messinger, Konnor Morrisey, Mike Neel, Jake Reiter, Sam Stemm and Zach Weinman for at least another game.

Marquette trailed 5-3 before coming back to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win its first regional championship since '12.

Two of the seniors came through in the clutch in the bottom of the seventh. Weinman delivered a game-tying, two-run double and Morrisey drove in Weinman for the game-winning run with a single.

“It meant everything,” Morrisey said. “If I could pick one moment from this season and remember forever, it's this one. This is the greatest feeling I ever had in my life.”

The Explorers will play Teutopolis at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A Vandalia Sectional semifinals. Teutopolis cruised to a 12-0 win over Vandalia in the Greenville Regional championship game on Monday.

“We're ready to go,” Morrisey said. “Regionals was a goal, but it wasn't the end goal, so we want more.”

The Explorers improved to 22-10. They started regional tournament play on Wednesday with a 7-3 win over host Althoff in the semifinals.

“We're just fighters,” Morrisey said. “No matter how much we're down, we can always come back. It's been that way all year. We had a good year. We had a couple of bumps, but we can fight back from anything.”

A month ago, Marquette was 5-5 before winning 11 of its next 12 games. The Explorers also won the Prairie State Conference title with a 5-0 mark.

But the Alton school ended its regular season on a down note on May 13, losing to Mater Dei 6-5. Coach Tim Fahnestock said the loss to the Knights motivated his team.

“I told them that Mater Dei game where we ended up on the short end in 11 innings was going to come back and be big for us,” he said. “I thought that taught us a lot to not get down and not quit and battle back and that's what they did. These kids fought, fought and fought and they wanted it and they took it.”

Marquette won its 18th regional title in school history and its first under Fahnestock. Five years ago, the program captured a Class 1A regional championship and went on to place third in the state tournament.

“It feels good to put Marquette back on the map and keep us going,” Harrison said. “We have a really good team this year with a lot of senior leadership and I feel like we can make a big run.”

Gillespie, which beat East Alton-Wood River 10-9 in the other regional semifinal on Wednesday, finished its season at 17-9.

“They put up a good show and it surprised me,” Morrisey said. “They came out really hitting the ball well. We got scared there a little bit, but we could always come back.”

Gillespie scored two runs in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead. After Marquette tied it in the second with a two-run double from Harrison, the Miners came back with two runs in the third and one in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

The Explorers added a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI groundout by Ethan Kopsie to cut Gillespie's lead to 5-3.

Harrison led off the seventh with a double. Then, McAfee followed with a single and later stole second.

After Gillespie's Rylee Bernot came in relief for starting pitcher Tate Wargo, Weinman smacked a two-run double to right to tie the game at 5-5.

“We went into the last inning down three and I don't think anyone gave up,” Weinman said. “We just knew we had to get two on base and tie the game up and go from there. The two ahead of me did a good job getting on and I was trying to put the ball into play and get one in and we got two in, so that was a good start to the inning. We tied it up and we felt confident once we tied it up.”

Weinman moved to third on a bunt single by Kopsie. The Explorers loaded the bases after Maher was intentionally walked.

Then, Morrisey singled to score Weinman for the winning run.

“He's been having an amazing year,” Harrison said. “He came in and took over the clean up spot and he hasn't stopped. He's hitting the ball crazy right now. He's doing great.”

He showed why on Monday.