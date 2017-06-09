BASEBALL: Yancik leads Tigers to win over St. Laurence in state semifinals

JOLIET – Andrew Yancik got a big reward after turning in a strong performance on the mound and at the plate on Friday against the St. Laurence Vikings in the Class 4A state semifinals at Silver Cross Field – he received the game ball.

Now, the Edwardsville senior is setting his sights on hoisting a state championship trophy on Saturday.

Yancik helped his team get one step closer to its third state championship in program history by throwing a complete game and finishing with two hits and driving in three runs in the Tigers' 3-1 win over the Vikings.

“Today was the kind of summary of what he has done for us,” EHS coach Tim Funkhouser said. “In the regional game (against Alton), he hit a three-run homer to really put us up. He's been right at that pitch count and he's just making pitches. Today he was able to execute the plan and his ball was really riding away.”

The Tigers will play the Crystal Lake South Gators at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game. Crystal Lake South, which is back in the state tournament for the first time since 1993, advanced to the title game by beating New Trier 9-3 in the other semifinal on Friday.

“To me, it's a fun ride and it shows the maturity and leadership,” Funkhouser said. “I don't know what they talk about if they ever have a team meeting or if they talk individually. But whatever they're doing, they're focusing on the intensity and we have more to do.”

Senior Kade Burns is scheduled to start for Edwardsville.

“It's probably the biggest game I'll ever pitch in and I'm pretty excited, but I can't let nerves get the best of me,” Burns said. “I'm going to go out and pitch like I did in every game this year.”

The Tigers improved to 34-7 and won their sixth straight game.

Edwardsville is making its fifth state championship game appearance and its first since 2002, when it placed second under Funkhouser. The Tigers won it all in 1990 and 1998. They also had a second-place finish in 1991.

EHS is making its 15th state appearance and its first since 2007. The Tigers qualified for a trip to Joliet after beating Sandburg 11-3 in the University of Illinois Super-Sectional on Monday.

“It's really surreal,” EHS second baseman Joel Quirin said. “It's a big moment. I've been on the varsity team since my sophomore year and those guys I've played with are in the same shoes as we are. They want to get here and we're here now in our senior year.”

St. Laurence, which is also making its first state tournament appearance since 1993, dropped to 35-6 and will play New Trier in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Vikings had a chance to tie the game with a runner on second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Brian Lyle grounded out to Quirin for the final out of the game.

“The nerves were there a little bit,” Yancik said. “I was psyched and ready to go to get that last inning over with. At the end, I calmed down and made my pitches and get those last three outs.”

Yancik improved to 6-1 with Friday's win. He struck out six, walked none and gave up five hits. He also raised his average to .307 with the two hits.

“I don't think I have scripted this to go this way at all coming into the game,” Yancik said. “But I was going to do whatever I could to help the team get the win.”

Yancik gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead with a two-run double that scored Will Messer and Dalton Wallace with two outs in the top of the fourth. It was his 11th two-bagger of the season.

“I got a good first pitch over the plate and I put a pretty good spin on it,” Yancik said. “It felt good off the bat and it ended up in the gap, which was good.”

With the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, Yancik delivered an RBI single that scored Joel Quirin, who doubled.

“Getting that two run lead was pretty big,” the senior said. “It gave me a lot of confidence going out there and closing out the game.”

St. Laurence, located in the Chicago suburb of Burbank, scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Jimmy Burnette.

The Vikings stranded five runners, three of them were in scoring position.

“We didn’t get a leadoff guy on until in the sixth,” St. Laurence coach Pete Lotus said. “Our game has always been built on being aggressive and running. When you don’t get leadoff guys on and you’re chasing, it makes it a little harder.”

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

(Semifinals)

EDWARDSVILLE 3, ST. LAURENCE 1

Tigers 000 201 0 — 3 6 2

Vikings 000 100 X — 1 5 1

TIGERS (34-7) — Dylan Burris 1-4, Joel Quriin 1-3, Will Messer 1-3, Andrew Yancik 2-3 3RBIs, Daniel Reed 1-2

WP – Yancik 7.0IP 6K 0BB 5H 1R 0ER

VIKINGS (35-6) — Johnny Peterson 1-3, Joe McCormick 1-3, Zach Verta 2-3, Alex Verta 1-1.

LP — Sandoval 5.0IP 5K 1BB 4H 2R 2ER

Marius Balandis 0.1IP 1K 1BB 1H 1R 1ER

Joe Vascik 1.0IP 0K 0BB 1H 0R 0ER

Jake Lotz 0.2IP 1K 0BB 0H 0R 0ER