BOYS BASKETBALL: CM comes up short against Mount Zion at Litchfield

LITCHFIELD – The Civic Memorial Eagles had an opportunity to advance to the Litchfield Tournament championship game for the third year in a row.

All they had to do was to beat the Mount Zion Braves in Friday's semifinals.

But the Braves had other ideas.

The defending tournament champions knocked off the Eagles 59-54 at Litchfield High's Simmons Gym to advance to the title game for the second year in a row. They will play the Taylorville Tornadoes at 7 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.

CM, which lost in the championship game in each of the last two years, dropped to 12-6 and will face the Nokomis Redskins at 5:30 p.m. In the third-place game. The Eagles beat Nokomis 70-61 on Nov. 24 at the Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Tournament.

Taylorville beat Nokomis 74-46 in the other semifinal on Friday to advance to the championship game. The Tornadoes, who beat Mount Zion twice this season, haven't won at Litchfield since 1983.

Also on Friday, Roxana defeated East Alton-Wood River 44-33 in the 11th-place game at Litchfield Middle School. The Shells snapped a six-game losing streak and avenged the 50-43 loss to the Oilers on Dec. 8.

Gavin Huffman scored 11 points and Jake Golenor and Parris White each had 10 to lead Roxana, which improved to 4-16. EA-WR (5-15) was led by Tavion Walker with 13 points.

Another area team, Metro East Lutheran, will play Lebanon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game at Simmons Gym. The Knights lost to Greenville 69-67 in the second-place pool semifinals on Thursday.

The Eagles lost to Mount Zion at Litchfield for the second year in a row. Last year, the Braves beat CM 75-67 in the championship game for their first Litchfield Tournament title.

On Friday, Mount Zion came back from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Bethalto school.

Jonah Smith, who earned all-tournament MVP honors a year ago, scored 25 points to lead the Braves. He scored 15 points – all on 3-pointers – in the first half.

Mitchell Binder and Trevor Durand each had 12 points for Mount Zion, which won the Pool D title with wins over Greenville and Roxana.

CM advanced to the semifinals by winning the Pool A championship, getting wins over Metro East Lutheran and Litchfield. Friday's loss denied the Eagles a chance to win their fifth tournament title and their first since '14.

Bryce Zupan scored 22 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Eagles. He's the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 49 points. He also poured in 22 against Litchfield in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Caden Clark finished with 11 points and Jaquan Adams added 10 for CM.

After CM stormed to a 5-0 lead, the Braves came back with an 8-0 run to take an 8-5 lead and never trailed the rest of the game. Mount Zion led 16-11 after the first quarter, 34-21 at halftime and 45-35 after the third quarter.

CM rallied to get within one point, 55-54, after Zupan scored a layup with 14 seconds left in the game, but that's as close as it got.

The Braves, who improved to 7-11, hit four free throws down the stretch to complete the scoring.

The Eagles dedicated Friday's game to Tim Nelson, a former Marquette Catholic football coach who passed away of cancer on Tuesday at age 42 and became an inspiration to residents from the Riverbend area to across the country. The players and coaches wore white warmup T-shirts that said Nelly Strong.

