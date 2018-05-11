BOYS BASKETBALL: College-bound Tigers

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Edwardsville seniors Caleb Strohmeier and Jack Marinko shake hands during the final minutes of Friday's Class 4A O'Fallon Regional championship game against Belleville West.

After finishing as the top scoring tandem of the Edwardsville boys basketball team last winter, seniors Jack Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier will continue their careers at the next level.

Marinko and Strohmeier recently announced that they will play basketball at Millikin University and Ohio Dominican University, respectively. Ohio Dominican is a Division II school, while Milikin plays at the D-III level.

Marinko earned all-state and all-Southwestern Conference honors last winter after averaging a team-best 26 points a game. He also finished with 1,017 career points.

Marinko will join a Millikin team that finished with 11 wins last winter after winning three games the year before.

Strohmeier will join a Ohio Dominican team that finished 20-11, captured its first Great Midwest Athletic Conference title in program history and played in the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time.

Strohmeier finished with 840 career points and earned all-Southwestern Conference honors twice. He was EHS' second-leading scorer at 15 points per game last winter.