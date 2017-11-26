BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbirds fall to St. Mary's in Alton Tip-Off Classic title game

The Alton Redbirds fell 75-67 to the St. Mary's Dragons in the Alton Tip-Off Classic championship game on Saturday.

The loss puts Alton at 3-1 for the season, while St Mary's remains undefeated at 4-0.

St Mary's senior Yahuza Rasas won MVP honors in the tournament. He amassed 48 points over 4 games, including a 20-point effort against Carbondale on Wednesday. Overall, Rasas averaged 12 points per game and shot 72 percent from the line. He also collected 27 rebounds in the tournament.

Alton kept the contest tight for most of the game, scoring key baskets that kept St Mary's from building a safe lead.

Early on in the second quarter, Malik Smith stole the ball and took it down court for a layup that was finished off by Josh Rivers to cut St. Mary's lead to 23-20. A little later in the quarter, Darrell Smith hit a 3-point shot and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. followed it up with a layup to even the score at 27-27.

St Mary's Dominic Mitchell would drain two consecutive three point shots before the half to help his team pull away to a 36-27 lead. Mitchell finished the game with a game-high 22 points.

Alton would start the second half with a six point run, cutting the Dragons' lead to 38-35.

Later, Malik Smith nailed a 3-pointer which was followed up by a great solo effort by Caldwell – who drove through the paint for a layup – and a Josh Rivers free throw that put the Redbirds within one point, 44-43.

A seven-point Saint Mary's run would later extend the Dragons' lead to 51-43, but Malik Smith nailed another three pointer to help Alton get within 53-48 before the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter started out seeing teams go back and forth until St. Mary's later built a 69-59 lead. Alton cut the lead to 69-62 on a 3-pointer by Darrell Smith.

The Dragons got a couple of key field goals by guard Miles Jones and a dunk by Darius Bogan to help seal the victory.

Alton's next game will be against Granite City at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2nd at SIUE. The Redbirds' next home game will be against the East St. Louis Flyers at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

