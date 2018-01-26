BOYS BASKETBALL: Road Warriors

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

GODFREY – All season long, Emmitt Gordon has been a valuable player for the Granite City boys basketball team.

The Alton Redbirds found out why on Friday.

Gordon, a junior, helped the Warriors pull off another thrilling Southwestern Conference road victory on Friday. He scored 17 points, including a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds left, to lift Granite City to a 54-53 win over the Redbirds at AHS.

The Warriors improved to 7-13 overall and 3-5 in Southwestern Conference play. They have won five of their last seven games. A year ago, Granite City won just one game and was 0-13 in league play.

Alton dropped to 11-8 overall and 6-3 in SWC play. The Redbirds have a one half-game lead over Edwardsville – which lost to Belleville West on Friday – for second place in the conference standings.

Both the Warriors and the Redbirds were coming off tournament play last week. Alton finished seventh with a 1-2 record in the Chick-Fil-A Tournament in Belleville East and Granite City finished 1-2 at the Nashville Invitational.

The Warriors avenged the 85-44 loss to the Redbirds in their conference opener on Dec. 2 at SIUE. The 85 points allowed marked a season high for Granite City.

Gordon transferred to GCHS after playing two years at Riverview Gardens. He's the Warriors' leading scorer and 16 points per game and was named to the all-tournament team at the Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving tournament in November.

On Friday, Gordon scored in double figures for the 15th time this season. He also finished with eight rebounds.

With Alton leading 53-52, the Redbirds' Ahmad Sanders missed the front end of a one on one and Granite City's Jerry Watson grabbed the rebound.

After a Warriors timeout, Zidane Moore attempted a jumper that was no good, but Gordon grabbed the rebound and was fouled as he tried to score. Gordon, who scored 12 points in the last meeting against the Redbirds, nailed both free throws to give the Warriors a 54-53 lead.

Alton had two chances to win the game, but didn't convert.

After Gordon hit his free throws, Kevin Caldwell, Jr. attempted to give the Redbirds the lead, but his basket was no good.

Granite City's Justin Wiley rebounded Caldwell's missed shot and was fouled. He missed the front end of a one on one, giving the Redbirds another shot to win it with two seconds left. But a desperation shot from Josh Rivers was no good.

There were 13 lead changes and four ties in the contest. Alton led 15-11 after the first quarter before Granite City rallied to take a 29-27 lead. The Redbirds led 42-39 after the third quarter.

The Warriors won their third straight conference game, all of them on the road. Granite City lost its first five league games – all of them were in double digits – before pulling off a 49-48 win over East St. Louis on Jan. 5 on a game-winning 3-pointer by Davontay Mason. The next week, the Warriors knocked off Belleville East 57-56 on a game-winning basket by Nick Grote as time expired.

On Friday, the Warriors handed the Redbirds their third conference loss in the last four games.

Also for Granite City, Jerry Watson – a transfer from Belleville East – finished with 14 points and five rebounds and Moore scored 14 points off the bench.

The Warriors are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against Waterloo.

The Redbirds have lost seven of their last nine games after starting off 9-1. They were without two of their key players, Donovan Clay and Malik Smith, in Friday's game.

Alton also had three players in double figures. Caldwell finished with 19 points with seven rebounds, Darrell Smith had 15 points and Rivers added 11.

Caldwell gave the Redbirds a 51-50 lead with a basket with 3:23 left in the game. Smith followed with a bucket a minute later to extend the lead to 53-50 before the Warriors rallied to beat the Redbirds for the first time since January 2016.

Alton returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Rock Island at the Galesburg Shootout.

Both the Redbirds and Warriors have seven regular season games remaining.

× Emmitt Gordon 1 26 18 Granite City junior Emmitt Gordon discusses his team's 54-53 victory against Alton as well as hitting the game-winning free throws with 8.9 seconds left in the game.

× Gerard Moore 1 26 18 Granite City boys basketball coach Gerard Moore discusses his team pulling off another thrilling Southwestern Conference road victory as the Warriors edged Alton 54-43 on Friday.