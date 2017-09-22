BOYS GOLF: Tigers win Dick Gerber Invitational title

EDWARDSVILLE – Despite playing without one of their top golfers, the Edwardsville Tigers still found a way to come out on top at the Dick Gerber Invitational on Friday at Oak Brook Golf Club.

The Tigers finished with a four-player score of 300 to win the large-school division of the Edwardsville tournament that is named after the legendary EHS golf coach. Edwardsville had four players shoot under 80.

Marquette Catholic placed second in the small-school division with a 311. Althoff won the division championship with a 309. Both teams earned plaques.

Senior Tanner White led the Tigers with a two-over-69. He placed second by just two strokes to Centralia's Caleb Urshan, who finished with a 67.

White finished with seven birdies and six pars. He shot a 37 in the front nine and a 32 in the back.

Also for Edwardsville, sophomore Blake Burris finished with a 76, sophomore Ian Bailey shot a 77 and senior Lucas Verdun fired a 78. All three players – along with White – earned medals.

Sophomore Trevor Laub shot an 80 and senior Jon Ratterman finished with an 81 to round out the scoring for the Tigers, who played without Ben Tyrrell.

The Tigers also entered a second team in the tournament – Edwardsville Grey. Junior Aaron Young led the Edwardsville Grey team with a 77 and earned a medal.

Edwardsville Grey – which also included Colin Loyet, Parker Griffiths, Ben Basarich, Ben Patterson and Spencer Gillaspie – also finished third in the large-school division with a 318.

Edwardsville freshman Hayden Moore competed as an individual and finished with a 79.

O'Fallon finished second with a 312 in the large-school division.

The Explorers, who won the small-school division title last year, had three players earning medals. Jack Patterson led the Alton school with a 75. Kolten Bauer and Sam Cogan each shot a 76.

Jack Warren had an 84, Luke Simmons finished with an 90 and William Roderfeld had a 94 to round out the scoring for Marquette.

The Granite City Warriors finished fourth in the large-school division with a 333. Senior Drew Wielgus and freshman Brady Charbonnier each shot an 82, Sam Wielgus finished with an 83 and Bennett Smallie scored an 86 to lead the Warriors.

The Alton Redbirds placed eighth in the eight-team large-school division with a 365. Adam Stilts led the Redbirds with an 85.

D.J. Villhard, Father McGivney's lone golfer, shot an 81. EA-WR's lone participant, Austin Compton finished with a 103.

Edwardsville, Granite City and Alton will compete in the Southwestern Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course. Marquette has a dual match against Carrollton at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lone Oak Golf Course.

× Tanner White 9 22 17 Edwardsville senior Tanner White discusses his team's large-school division championship and his second-place individual finish at the Dick Gerber Invitational on Friday.