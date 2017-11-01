BOYS SOCCER: Area soccer players earn honors

Despite missing several games due to a knee injury, Edwardsville senior Zach Timmerman was a key player in the Tigers' strong defensive unit.

Timmerman helped the Tigers post 15 shutouts and allow just nine goals. The efforts earned Timmerman a spot on the all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

It's the second year a row an Edwardsville player earned all-state honors. Last year, Mohamad Hamad was the only Tiger who received all-state notice.

Timmerman received his first all-state honor. He was named on the all-sectional team a year ago.

Timmerman was also the only area player named on the all-state team, which has 60 players from all around the state.

Timmerman injured his left knee against Alton on Sept. 26 and missed six matches. He returned against Collinsville in the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinals on Oct. 17.

There were four area players on the all-sectional team and six on the honorable mention team.

Edwardsville senior Alec Mills, Marquette Catholic junior Chris Hartrich, Alton senior Colin Lombardi and Father McGivney senior Eli Skubish were named on the all-sectional team. A year ago, Mills and Skubish were named on the honorable mention all-sectional team. Hartrich and Lombardi earned their first all-sectional honor.

Alton senior Levi Davis, Edwardsville senior goalkeeper Michael Hoetling, Father McGivney junior DJ Villhard, Marquette senior Noah Fahnestock, Civic Memorial senior Kameron Denney and Granite City junior Jacob Cook were selected on the honorable mention all-sectional team. Last year, Davis and Fahnestock earned all-sectional honors.

Hartrich and Fahnestock helped the Marquette boys soccer team win 17 matches and its second state title in school history.