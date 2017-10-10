BOYS SOCCER: Dammerich leads Griffins past Oilers in regional semis

ALTON – Nate Dammerich helped the Father McGivney boys soccer team accomplish some history on Tuesday against East Alton-Wood River in the Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional semifinal match at Gordon Moore Park.

The junior scored two goals to lift the Griffins to their first postseason win in program history. Father McGivney beat EA-WR 3-1 to advance to the championship match against the host Marquette Explorers, who cruised to an 8-1 win over Metro East Lutheran in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Father McGivney improved to 13-9 and has already clinched its second straight winning season. Now, the Glen Carbon Catholic school will look to win its first regional title on Friday, when it takes on the Explorers for the second time this season. The match is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Griffins lost to Marquette 7-2 in the first meeting on Sept. 26 at home. The seven goals allowed tied a season-high for Father McGivney.

EA-WR finished its season at 10-12 after being 12-10 last fall. The Oilers' three-match winning streak was snapped and they lost to Father McGivney for the second time this season.

The Griffins beat EA-WR 1-0 in the last meeting on Sept. 20 at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Oilers will lose four players to graduation – goalkeeper DJ Redden, forwards Ashtin Murray and Sebastian Ledesma and defender Ryan Siglar.

Dammerich now has five goals this season, four of them came within the last two weeks. He missed several games due to a torn meniscus.

Dammerich gave Father McGivney a 1-0 lead by scoring his first goal in the 18th minute.

The Griffins increased their lead to 2-0 on a penalty-kick goal by sophomore Jonah Mitan in the 33rd minute. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Dammerich scored his second goal of the match in the 44th minute to give Father McGivney a 3-0 lead.

EA-WR sophomore Ethan Moore ended the Griffins' shutout hopes by scoring his 24th goal of the season.

Father McGivney is playing its third season of soccer. Last year, the Griffins lost to Freeburg 1-0 in the Freeburg Regional semifinals. The year before, they lost 3-1 to Lebanon in the Gibault Regional.

Father McGivney is seeded third in sub-sectional B of the Freeburg Sectional.

Father McGivney junior Nate Dammerich discusses his performance against East Alton-Wood River in the Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional semifinals on Tuesday. Dammerich scored two goals to lead the Griffins to a 3-1 win over the Oilers, their postseason win in program history.