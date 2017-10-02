BOYS SOCCER: EA-WR cruises past Civic Memorial

WOOD RIVER – The East Alton-Wood River Oilers celebrated another victory over a Riverbend school on Monday.

The Oilers won their second straight match and improved to 9-11 with a 4-0 victory over the Civic Memorial Eagles at Memorial Stadium. EA-WR avenged the 5-1 loss to the Eagles on Sept. 27 at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Two days ago, the Oilers defeated the Roxana Shells 3-2 in overtime at Wood River Soccer Park.

On Monday, EA-WR got a hat trick from sophomore Ethan Moore and a goal by Devin Curtis to pick up its third shutout of the season.

The Oilers will face another Riverbend school at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they take on the Marquette Catholic Explorers at Wood River Soccer Park.

EA-WR wraps up its regular season at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a road match at Gillespie. It will play Father McGivney in the Class 1A Marquette Regional semifinals on Oct. 10.

The Eagles were shutout out for the seventh time this season and dropped to 8-14 with three regular season matches to go. They'll play a Mississippi Valley Conference home match against Triad at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex. They also have Mascoutah (Oct. 5) and Jersey (Oct. 11) left in their regular season schedule.

CM will play Jersey again on Oct. 14 in a Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional first-round match on the road.

Senior DJ Redden picked up the shutout in goal for EA-WR, which finished 12-10 last season.

The Oilers celebrated senior night in Monday's match with Civic Memorial. Redden, Ashtin Murray, Sebastian Ledesma and Ryan Siglar make up the EA-WR senior class.

Moore now has a team-leading 20 goals this season. He gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead with a goal with 7:10 left in the first half. He scored his second goal with 32 minutes left in the second half and completed the hat trick with 12 minutes to go.

Moore finished with his third three-goal contest of the season. He also scored hat tricks against Lebanon on Sept. 9 and Litchfield five days later.

Curtis scored his fifth goal of the season with 18:52 to go in the second half.

× DJ Redden 10 2 17 East Alton-Wood River goalkeeper DJ Redden discusses his team's 4-0 victory over Civic Memorial on Monday as well as being honored with his three senior teammates before the match.