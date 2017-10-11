BOYS SOCCER: EHS kickers clinch SWC crown

The Edwardsville boys soccer team clinched the Southwestern Conference championship with a 2-1 victory over the Belleville West Maroons on Tuesday at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Cooper Nolan scored the game-winning goal in the 26th minute to help the Tigers wrap up their regular season at 14-1-3 overall and 5-0-1 in Southwestern Conference play.

Edwardsville last won a conference title in '14. The Tigers finished second to Collinsville in each of the last two seasons.

Besides Belleville West, EHS also defeated Belleville East, O'Fallon, Granite City and Collinsville and tied Alton. The Tigers outscored their conference opponents 14-3.

Daniel Hentz also scored for the Tigers. He tied the match at 1-1 with just four minutes into the first half.

Edwardsville had five consecutive shutouts before Tuesday. The Tigers have 13 shutouts on the season.

After starting their season on Aug. 22 with a scoreless tie against Chaminade, Edwardsville won eight straight matches. That streak ended with a 2-1 loss to Aurora West on Sept. 9 at the Morton Tournament.

The Tigers are back in action at 4 p.m. Oct. 17, when they play the winner between Alton and Granite City in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals. Alton and Granite City will square off in a first-round match on Saturday at AHS.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Roxana def. Father McGivney 25-18, 25-13

Edwardsville def. Villa Duchesne 25-14, 25-18

O'Fallon def. Alton 25-15, 25-5

Triad def. Civic Memorial 25-13, 25-14

Southwestern def. EA-WR 25-16, 25-16

Gibault def. Marquette Catholic 25-16, 23-25, 25-16

Greenville def. Metro East Lutheran 25-7, 25-13

BOYS SOCCER

Wesclin 4, Roxana 0