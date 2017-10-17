BOYS SOCCER: Explorers breeze past Cougars in sectional semis

With Noah McClintock and Chris Hartrich leading the way, the Marquette Catholic Explorers are a step away from their third sectional championship in program history.

McClintock scored a goal just 45 seconds into the match and Hartrich followed with first hat trick of the season to lift the Explorers to a 4-1 win over the Breese Central Cougars on Tuesday in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional semifinals.

Marquette improved to 13-6-3 and won its season-high fifth straight match. The Alton school will play the Althoff Crusaders in the championship match at 5 p.m. Friday.

Two weeks ago, the Explorers beat the Crusaders 2-1 in Belleville to begin their five-match winning streak. With a win over Althoff, Marquette will win its first sectional title since 2012, when it won its first and only state title. It also won a sectional in 2000.

The Crusaders beat host Freeburg 4-0 in the other semifinal on Tuesday to advance to the championship match. Althoff improved to 11-11-3 and will look to win its fourth sectional title in program history on Friday.

Joe Burchett, who is in his first season as Marquette coach, headed the Althoff program for three seasons from '13-15.

The Explorers have surpassed their win total of 12 from last year with the victory over Breese Central, which ended its season at 16-3-1. They clinched a winning season with the victory over Althoff on Oct. 2.

Marquette advanced to sectionals by cruising past Metro East Lutheran 8-1 in the semifinals and Father McGivney 4-1 in the championship match at the Class 1A Marquette Regional last week.

Hartrich, a junior, recorded his first hat trick of the season and now has nine goals of the season, five in the postseason. He also scored goals against Father McGivney and MELHS.

McClintock, a sophomore, now has seven goals. He scored his first postseason goal on Tuesday.

McClintock's goal with 39:15 left in the first half gave the Explorers a 1-0 lead. Hartrich extended Marquette's lead with a goal with 25:41 remaining in the half.

With 34:33 to go in the second half, Hartrich received a pass from McClintock and buried his second goal of the match to boost the Explorers' lead to 3-0. The junior completed the hat trick with 6:02 left, when he received a corner kick pass from Luke Atkinson and scored on a header.

Lucas Wobbe scored the lone goal for the Cougars, whose nine-match winning streak snapped. He scored with 2:26 left in the match for his team-leading 20th goal on the season.

Breese Central advanced to sectionals by beating Mount Carmel in the Class 1A Breese Central Regional title match on Saturday, its second straight regional crown.

Marquette is looking to win its third tournament title of the season on Friday. The Explorers won the St. Anthony Tournament in late August in Effingham. With the victory over Father McGivney in the Class 1A Marquette Regional championship match, Marquette won its second regional title in three years.

The Explorers have outscored their opponents 31-4 during their five-match winning streak

× Chris Hartrich 10 17 17 Marquette Catholic junior Chris Hartrich discusses his three-goal performance and his team's 4-1 victory over Breese Central in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

× Joe Burchett 10 17 17 Marquette Catholic coach Joe Burchett discusses his team's performance in the 4-1 victory over Breese Central in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional semifinals on Tuesday.