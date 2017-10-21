BOYS SOCCER: Explorers capture sectional championship

FREEBURG – The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team brought home some more hardware on Friday night.

The Explorers captured their third sectional championship in program history after edging the Althoff Crusaders 2-1 in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional championship match at Freeburg High School, exactly a week after winning a regional title at its home pitch at Gordon Moore Park.

It was Marquette's first sectional title since 2012, the year the Explorers won their first and only state championship. They also won a sectional crown in 2000.

After the match, players were mobbing each other at midfield. Then, they ran to the bleachers to show the sectional championship plaque to their fans.

Now, the Explorers hope to give their fans another reason to celebrate on Tuesday, when they play either Sacred Heart-Griffin or Beardstown in the Class 1A Linconwood Super-Sectional at Raymond Park in Raymond, 40 minutes south of Springfield. The contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.- mart

SH-G and Beardstown will square off at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Meridian Sectional championship match. Beardstown has won sectional titles in each of the last two years, while SH-G hasn't won a sectional crown since 2008.

The Explorers improved to 14-6-3 and have surpassed last year's win total of 12. Marquette extended its winning streak to a season-high six matches. The Alton school hasn't lost a match since Sept. 27.

Marquette defeated Althoff for the second time in almost three weeks. On Oct. 2, the Explorers knocked off the Crusaders 2-1 at Gordon Moore Park to clinch a winning season.

On Friday, the Explorers got goals from Nick LaFata and Chris Hartrich to beat the Crusaders again.

LaFata gave the Explorers a 1-0 lead with a goal with 27 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, his fifth of the season.

Hartrich scored his 10th goal of the season and his sixth in the postseason with 23 minutes left in the second half to extend Marquette's lead to 2-0. Three days before, he finished with a hat trick in Marquette's 4-1 win over Breese Central in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Althoff, which beat Freeburg 4-0 in the other sectional semifinal on Tuesday, ended its season at 11-12-3. Jimmy Monken scored the Crusaders' lone goal with 16 minutes left in the match that cut the Explorers' lead to 2-1.

The Explorers advanced to sectionals by beating Father McGivney 4-1 in the Marquette Regional championship match on Oct. 13. They outscored their opponents 18-4 during the postseason.

Friday's victory extended the high school careers of Jiggy Velloff, Oscar Liu and Noah Fahnestock, the only seniors on the Marquette squad.

× Joe Burchett 10 20 17 Marquette Catholic boys soccer coach Joe Burchett discusses his team winning the sectional title by beating Althoff 2-1 in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional championship match on Friday.

× Chris Hartrich 10 20 17 Marquette Catholic's Chris Hartrich discusses his team's performance in 2-1 win over Althoff in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional championship match on Friday.