BOYS SOCCER: Marquette tops Father McGivney in regional final

ALTON – The Marquette Explorers brushed off their own goal late in the first half and came roaring back in the second to beat the Father McGivney Griffins 4-1 in the Class 1A Marquette Regional final at Gordon Moore Park on Friday afternoon.

The win puts Marquette at 12-6-3 for the season. Father McGivney ends its season at 13-10.

Marquette's Brett Terry scored two goals and Aaron Boulch notched two assists as the Explorers took another step towards their season long goal of making it to the state tournament.

Terry's first goal proved to be the game winner. At 17:43 of the second half, Terry was set up by Boulch on an arching cross-field pass to the far left side of the Griffins' goal that Terry easily headed in to put the Explorers up 2-1.

The goal came as a huge relief to the Explorers after Marquette had relinquished a 1-0 first half lead thanks to an own goal.

The Explorers originally got on the board after a Chris Hartrich goal in the 15th minute of the game. Hartrich took advantage of a turnover in front of the Griffin's goal and pounded a shot past Griffins goalie Alex Loeffler.

Marquette maintained the lead as well as control of the game for the next 6 minutes until a routine pass back to goalie Nick Hemann bobbled on him at the last moment and rolled into the Marquette goal to tie the game.

For a tense 27 minutes, Marquette mostly controlled the play but was unable to find the back of the net until Terry's tally.

With seven minutes remaining in the half, Explorer Nick LaFata sent a missile from the top of the box just wide of the goal.

Three minutes later, Hartrich broke free of the defense and placed a shot past Loeffler but the play was called offsides.

In the waning seconds of the first half, Marquette was able to produce some chaos in front of the Griffins' goal that resulted in the ball bouncing off the crossbar and out.

Early on in the second half, Boulch was awarded a penalty shot from just outside the box that found its way on goal but was quickly cleared away from danger by the Griffin defense.

At the 6 minute mark of the second, Hartrich swept down the right side of the field past a defender and centered a pass to Boulch who send a shot wide on the far side.

Later on Boulch would have another chance as he made a couple of good touches to get some space all alone in front of the goal before shooting wide.

Shortly after that chance, the Explorer's plight was lifted by Terry's goal.

Marquette outshot Father McGivney 16-4 in the game.

A goal by Trent Dietiker at 14:20 padded Marquette's lead. Boulch and Terry helped create a turnover as the Griffins were breaking out of their own zone, and reversed the ball back to Dietiker who shot low near side for the 3-1 goal.

Terry added another goal to seal the win, taking a Hartrich pass from the far right side of the field and chipped it up and over Loeffer.

Marquette won its second regional title in three seasons and the first under new coach Joe Burchett.

The Explorers will play either Breese Central or Mount Carmel at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional semifinals. Breese Central and Mount Carmel will square off in the Breese Central Regional championship match at 11 a.m. Saturday.