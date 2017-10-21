BOYS SOCCER: Tigers shut out Maroons, win regional title

EDWARDSVILLE – After a year hiatus, the boys soccer regional championship plaque is back at Edwardsville High.

The Tigers won their 12th regional championship in program history after beating the Belleville West Maroons 2-0 in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional championship match on Saturday at the District 7 Sports Complex. It's also the 10th regional title in Mark Heiderscheid's tenure as EHS coach.

Now, Edwardsville is looking to bring home a sectional title. The Tigers will play Collinsville at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinal match at O'Fallon. Collinsville (16-7) defeated Quincy 2-1 in the Springfield Regional title match on Friday.

The winner of the Collinsville-Edwardsville match advances to play in the sectional finals at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Rock Island. Edwardsville last won a sectional title in '13, the year the program captured its second state title in school history.

A year ago, the Kahoks beat the Tigers 2-1 in the Granite City Regional championship match, snapping Edwardsville's streak of four consecutive regional titles.

Senior Bayne Noll and sophomore Cooper Nolan made sure the Tigers weren't going to fall short again as they each scored a goal to help their team beat Belleville West for the second time in 11 days.

Edwardsville knocked off the Maroons 2-1 on Oct. 10 at its home pitch to clinch the Southwestern Conference championship with a 5-0-1 record..

The Tigers also picked up their 15th shutout on the season. They played nine matches at the District 7 Sports Complex and gave up just three goals.

Edwardsville advanced to the championship match by beating Granite City 2-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Noll gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with a goal in the eighth minute of the match, giving him three goals in the regional tournament. He netted two goals against Granite City on Tuesday.

Noll came into the postseason with just four goals.

Nolan, who scored the game-winning goal in the Tigers' 2-1 win over Belleville West in the last meeting, extended EHS' lead to 2-0 after scoring his ninth goal of the season in the 60th minute. Belleville West goalkeeper James Wiegers blocked a shot from a free kick from an Edwardsville player and Nolan scored off the deflection.

Senior Michael Hoelting picked up the win in goal for Edwardsville. He made six saves, five of them were in the second half.

Hoelting is part of a strong EHS defense that includes juniors Kadin Lieberman and Tyler Tepen and seniors Austin Huang and Daniel Hentz.

The Tigers improved to 16-1-4 and won their fifth straight match. EHS lost to Aurora West on Sept. 9 in the Morton Tournament, its only loss of the season.

Belleville West, which beat O'Fallon 3-2 in the other regional semifinal on Tuesday, ended its season at 12-8-3. The Maroons were shut out for just the second time this season.

× Edwardsville wins regional title 10 21 17 The Edwardsville boys soccer team celebrates a regional title after beating Belleville West 2-0 in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional championship match on Saturday.

× Mark Heiderscheid 10 21 17 Edwardsville boys soccer coach Mark Heiderscheid discusses his team's 2-0 victory over Belleville West in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional championship match on Saturday.

× Bayne Noll 10 21 17 Edwardsville senior Bayne Noll discusses his first-half goal that helped his team knock off Belleville West 2-0 in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional championship match on Saturday.