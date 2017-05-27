BOYS TENNIS: EHS' doubles team of Trimpe and Gray wins state title

The Edwardsville High School commencement ceremony was minutes away from coming to an end when principal Dennis Cramsey made a big announcement.

EHS' doubles team of sophomore Zach Trimpe and junior Alex Gray won a state championship, becoming the first Metro East area boys squad in 94 years to come out on top at the state tournament. Ted Eggman and Mac Smith of East St. Louis won a state crown in 1923.

Then, all of the people applauded, even EHS coach Dave Lipe, who was at the ceremony announcing the graduates and didn't attend the final day of the state tournament.

“They had a really good day,” Lipe said. “They had a really great day and a really great tournament. I'm still kind of numb and I'm still kind of shocked, but they did a fantastic thing for themselves. They represented the school and the conference and Southern Illinois and their families. I'm very proud of them and I'm very happy for them.”

Gray and Trimpe defeated Hinsdale Central's Trevor Hamilton and Andrew Buehlos 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the championship match on Saturday at the state tournament in suburban Chicago.

The team finished 6-0 at state and lost just two sets. Gray and Trimpe defeated Jack Armstrong and Connor Polender in two sets in the semifinals to advance to the title match.

Gray and Trimpe brought home Edwardsville's first state championship in tennis.

“I know the boys are elated,” said Lipe, who took over the EHS tennis program in 1994. “It's almost like a dream. They've been fighting so long for this. It took two decades of planning and creating and organizing and improving. Players don't just improve, but coaches improve and programs improve, too.”

The squad finished 31-1, with its only loss against St. Xavier of Louisville, Ky., in the Tiger Duals earlier in the season.

“Zach and Alex are two awesome tennis players,” Lipe said. “They're probably two of the best tennis players who have ever played at Edwardsville High School, arguably. They're junior and a sophomore, so it's not like their story is written. They're still writing the story of their careers. It's fantastic and it feels great and we've got a lot of positive support from all of the other local teams.”

Paul Stuart one of the EHS assistant coaches, was in attendance in Saturday's competition.

“Our guys battled so hard and a lot of credit goes to Paul Stuart for his ability to coach those kids and keep them focused for six matches,” Lipe said.

Edwardsville finished ninth with 18 points. Seth Lipe finished 2-2 and Erik Weiler went 1-2 in singles competition.