BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Knights' season ends with loss to Maroons

GRANITE CITY -- The Belleville West Maroons survived a second game surge from the Metro East Lutheran Knights to earn a 2-0 win on Tuesday in the Granite City Regional semifinals.

Belleville West won 25-21, 29-27.

“We played much better in the second game,” MELHS coach Jason Batty said. “We had a little more energy and a little more fire. We had a good lead and they just kept chipping away. It went back and forth with the points. It was a good, hard fought game.”

In the first game, Belleville West (16-9-1) controlled the lead from the early minutes. Conner Martin’s kill gave the Maroons an 8-5 lead. MELHS got within 15-12 after A.J. Risavy served three straight points, but that as close as it would get.

Later in the game, Sharron Clay served three straight points to give the Knights a 21-15 lead.

With the second game tied at 3-3, MELHS’ Stephen Korte served four straight points to give his team a 7-3 lead. Korte nailed an ace during that run.

“We put Stephen Korte in in the second game,” Batty said. “He has a lot of energy. Stephen always provides the energy.”

The Knights continued to control the lead throughout most of the game until the Maroons rallied back to take a 24-23 lead after Tony Brooks served three straight points.

Clay’s two-point serving run gave the Maroons a 29-27 win.

“They came out fired up in the second game,” Belleville West coach Austin Betz said on the Knights. “We were down at different points in the second game and we really had to fight for it. We made a few errors in there, but they have some really talented players making some great plays.”

Brooks finished the contest with six kills and four blocks. He said the team’s blocking was a key factor in the win.

“I think as a team we’re doing really well at blocking,” Brooks said. “As long as we keep it up, we should do well.”

Betz felt the Knights had a strong effort in their passing.

“That let A.J. (Risavy) to get their ball to their middles a lot more early in the second game,” he said. “If they’re passing well with a setter like A.J. (Risavy) you don’t know where the ball is going to go until it’s out of his hands and it’s impossible to block, but then our blocking got a little bit better and it allowed us to get back into it.”

Braden Woolsey led the Knights with 10 kills and two blocks.

“Braden Woolsey does a great job of putting it down,” Batty said. “He can hit it hard, but they did a great job of blocking him. We started to move him around and run some different plays and try to open him up. In that first game, they were blocking us, but in the second game, we moved things around and he was able to get open.”

Risavy finished the night with 20 assists for MELHS, which finished its season with a 18-9-2 record.

Belleville West will play Edwardsville for the regional championship at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.