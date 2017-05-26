BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers fall to Panthers in sectional semifinals

EDWARDSVILLE -- The Edwardsville Tigers saw their season come to an end at the hands of the O'Fallon Panthers Friday night as they fell in two straight sets, 25-18 and 26-24, in the Edwardsville Sectional semifinals at Liberty Middle School.

"(The Panthers) executed, it's disappointing," Tigers head coach Andy Bersett said. "I thought the effectiveness of our middle play was good, especially with Cal Werths up there, Evan Billiter figured out in the second game. Offensively we did what we needed to do. That last set they got the last couple of swings and that made the difference."

After dropping the first set 25-18, the Tigers regrouped and played a much tighter second set, but a three point run at the end by the Panthers secured their win.

"The whole season the first game has always been a struggle for us," Tigers junior Lucas Verdun said. "I don't think we were nervous, we were ready to play. We just came up flat and didn't get good swings on the ball like we were against Belleville West."

The Tigers held a small lead for most of the second set. Early on Lucas Verdun set up Cal Werths for a sneaky lob that made it past the diving O'Fallon defense to make the score 4-2.

On the next point O'Fallon libero Ryan Nelson made a desperate dig to keep the ball alive, only to have Billiter return the ball with a hard spike to the far end of the O'Fallon floor to put the Tigers up by two.

Billiter later made a block at the net that put the Tigers up by 3, and they would maintain that lead until the final 7 points of the game, when the Panthers slowly began to take over.

O'Fallon went on a three point run with Luke Meidel scoring an ace before tying the game at 18-18. O'Fallon then took the lead for the first time in the set on a service point on the next volley, 19-18.

Panthers head coach Katelyn Hagerty said that her team never lost faith and stuck to their game plan.

"I kept telling them that they are a good team, believe in yourself, they should want the ball, stay relaxed on our side and stick to our game plan and we are going to be fine. We definitely did all that tonight," she said.

Edwardsville took the next two points, tying and re-taking the lead on points by Will Bode and Jack Grimm.

"Jack and Nick (Allen), we have seen them be unstoppable, and coming into this game we were really focusing on our defense and our blocking," Hagarty added.

O'Fallon then came back with two points of their own, off a service error and a violation to retake the lead 23-22.

But again, the Tigers refused to let up, scoring two more points, capped by a Verdun setup for a spectacular spike by Werths that got the crowd on its feet as the Tigers retook the lead again, 24-23.

Those two points would turn out to be the Tiger's last gasp, however. After exchanging two more points back and forth with O'Fallon, the Panthers went on a three point streak to secure the win and a berth in the sectional final.

Hagarty said she is pleased with how her team has developed throughout the season.

"We are starting to peak at the right time and building momentum, and getting the confidence that I didn't see during the first part of the season," she said.

Despite having lost twice to Edwardsville during the regular season, Hagarty said that her team was confident and ready for this matchup.

"The pressure was on them, they had already beat us twice this season, so we didn't put added pressure on ourselves," said Hagarty.

Verdon finished the game with 25 assists. Grimm tallied 9 kills in total. The Tigers' Bob Dressner, a junior, also put in a notable defensive effort, with 10 digs, 20 service receptions and zero errors.

"Honestly, it’s devastating," EHS senior Will Bode said. "We blew it. A lot of the juniors played really well tonight, I was impressed, especially with Cal Werths, he looked amazing out there."

The first set was marked by errors on the Tigers’ part. Miscommunications and sloppy play kept them from cutting the Panthers lead.

"Every game we lost this season, we made errors, too many errors," Verdun said. "The games we've won it's been because we limited our errors and today we had more errors than we ever had. It's a tough loss."

"When we play well, we look good, but you only get glimpses of it," Bode added. "Because whenever we get down we stop playing well, and then we always start out slow, you saw it tonight."

With the win, O’Fallon will play Lincoln-Way East in the sectional finals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at EHS. Lincoln-Way East beat Lincoln-Way Central in the other sectional semifinal on Friday at Andrew High in Tinley Park.