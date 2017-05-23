BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Tigers roll past Warriors in regional semifinals

GRANITE CITY -- The Edwardsville Tigers came out fast and furious, overtaking the Granite City Warriors 25-14, 25-7.

"We try to focus on a style of play, and if we stick to that style of play, good things are going to happen," Edwardsville coach Andy Bersett said. "We came out just trying to hit the ball as hard as we could and kind of made some mistakes that first game, but the second I thought we did a good job."

The Tigers’ Curt Sellers finished with nine spikes and freshman Josh Wittenberg had seven kills.

Defensively, Bob Dressner of Edwardsville led all players with seven digs.

"I thought that Bob Dressner, serve and receive defensively, I think he has been pretty solid, and I thought our center Lucas Bergan did a really nice job," Bersett added.

The first set of the match was fairly even through the first 20 volleys, as neither team trailed by more than 3 points. However with the score at 12-10, Edwardsville went on a 5 point run, and then went on to outscore Granite City (6-13) 8-4 throughout the rest of the set.

The second set was all Edwardsville. They started the set out with a run of six points and ended it with another run of six. In between they put together two separate runs of five points.

Warriors’ coach Justin Warren knew that his team was facing an uphill battle coming into the match.

"We knew it was going to be a really tough match for us, they are the top of the conference, we are in the bottom third," he said. "It was going to be a tough match regardless, they have some heavy hitters over there they have some good servers and some great passers. Once they get a good run it's pretty hard to come back."

Edwardsville (24-8) will face Belleville West tomorrow at 6pm for the Regional Final.

Bersett is looking forward to the matchup, and has faith his team can win.

"If we focus more on just making good swings, just putting the ball in certain spots rather than just going out there and trying to bang away, we should do all right," he said.