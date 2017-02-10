BOYS' BASKETBALL: Edwards lifts Redbirds to win over Kahoks

GODFREY – The Alton Redbirds are inching closer to another winning season under coach Eric Smith.

The Redbirds clinched at least a .500 season after beating the Collinsville Kahoks 58-49 on Friday at home. Alton improved to 13-9 overall and 6-5 in Southwestern Conference play with three regular season games remaining.

Collinsville dropped to 9-16 overall and 2-8 in Southwestern Conference play with four regular season games left. The Kahoks' two-game winning streak was snapped.

Alton extended its winning streak to two games. Another victory would clinch a fourth straight winning season for Smith. He's now 91-49 in his five-year tenure as Alton head coach.

“A conference win is a conference win,” Smith said. “Our obvious goal is getting ourselves prepared for winning a regional and getting an opportunity to go play in the sectional. Anything we can do to help out with that, games like tonight obviously get us a little bit of experience to kind of help us out with that.”

The Redbirds also completed a season series sweep over the Kahoks. A month ago, Alton beat Collinsville 56-50 in overtime on Jan. 4.

It was also in that meeting that senior Maurice Edwards injured his ankle in the closing seconds of the second quarter, forcing him to miss eight games.

On Friday, Edwards scored a game-high 22 points, including 17 in the second half, in his second game back from his injury. He scored seven against Taylorville on Tuesday.

“I felt good,” Edwards said. “I didn't expect that at all, but it's good to be back.”

Edwards was one of three Alton players in double figures. Cousins Dereaun Clay and Donovan Clay combined to score 22 points. Dereaun finished with 12 and Donovan had 10.

The Clays scred a combined 12 points in the last meeting against the Kahoks.

“Donovan shot the ball pretty well,” Smith said. “Dereaun played with a lot of energy. He did a nice job of being active and getting loose balls.”

With the game tied at 11-11 early in the second quarter, Alton went on a 16-1 run to take a 27-12 lead. The Redbirds led 47-22 after the third quarter.

Collinsville rallied to cut it to within six points four times in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

“A win is always important to us,” Smith said. “Our guys played pretty well to start out with, but we kind of lost our intensity a little bit and they made a pretty good run. A credit to them.”

The Redbirds played with their bench for most of the fourth quarter until they brought back their starters with two minutes left.

“We made some shots (in the fourth quarter),” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “We didn't make them in the first half against their starters. We didn't shoot at all. Their starters had a lot to do with that. We played better in the fourth quarter, but it was against their second unit, but we made some shots.”

Edwards hit six free throws down the stretch to finish in double digits for the fourth time this season.

The Redbirds played without junior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. due to an injury he suffered against Taylorville. Smith said his status is uncertain.

The Redbirds travel to Edwardsville next Friday in their final road game of the season. They close out their regular season with back-to-back home games against Belleville West on Feb. 21 and O'Fallon on Feb. 24.

ALTON 58, COLLINSVILLE 49

Kahoks 9 5 8 27 – 49

Redbirds 11 16 20 11 – 58

Collinsville – Kenrique Brown 10, Ray'Sean Taylor 11, Braeden Lemp 11, Jaaron Williams 4, Bailey McGovern 3, Chandler Buehne 10. 2FG-9 3FG-7 FT-10.

Alton – Dereaun Clay 12, Ty'ohn Trimble 8, Donovan Clay 10, Morris Adams 6, Maurice Edwards 22. 2FG-18 3FG-3 FT-13.