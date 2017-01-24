BOYS' BASKETBALL: Knights knock off Shells for second time

EDWARDSVILLE -- During their home game with Roxana on Tuesday, Metro East Lutheran basketball players were wearing long T-shirts that said, “For Adam B.”

The Knights dedicated their game to senior Adam Behrhorst, who is fighting cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in early November and is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday to get his right foot amputated.

“We just wanted him to know that we’re here for him and if he needs anything, we’ll be there,” MELHS senior JJ Schwarz said.

The Knights turned in an inspired performance against the Shells, getting three players in double figures and making 53 percent of their shots in the 59-36 victory. MELHS improved to 10-11 and has won six of its last seven games.

“It’s a really big win,” Schwarz said. “We’re starting to come together at a good time and we’re starting to run good offense and defense right now.”

The Shells dropped to 9-13 with seven regular games remaining.

The Knights also beat Roxana for the second time in eight days. MELHS beat the Shells 62-49 on Jan. 16 in the first game of the Litchfield Tournament. The Edwardsville school went on to finish fifth.

“They’re getting better,” Roxana coach Mark Briggs said. “The first time we played them, it was a three-point game at halftime and it was a 6 to 8 point game the whole time until the last three minutes when we had to play man-to-man. Based off of last week and this week was a huge swing.”

Schwarz scored a dunk with five minutes left in the first quarter that gave MELHS a 3-2 lead. The Knights never trailed again.

“We got a good steal and I just went up and dunked it,” Schwarz said.

MELHS led 17-9 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime.

Noah Coddington and A.J. Risavy each scored 11 points, Schwarz finished with 10 and Braden Woolsey added nine for the Knights, who will have an eight-day break before returning to action on Feb. 1 with a home game against Westminster.

“They came out inspired and they came out and got us right away,” Briggs said.”They asserted themselves earlier in the game and we didn’t do a very good job of coming out and dictating tempo of what we wanted to do offensively.”

The Knights also had a pair of buzzer beaters from Woolsey and Larry Harris. Woolsey scored a basket as time expired in the first quarter and Harris hit his buzzer beater in the third.

MELHS coach Anthony Smith was unavailable for comment.

Zach Golenor was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and finished with a game-high 15 points to lead the Shells, who have lost seven of their last nine games and will play a road game against Carlinville on Friday.

Before the game, the Knights held a brief ceremony to honor Behrhorst, who hasn’t played all season. He received a couple of gifts and a plaque and shook hands with the MELHS and the Roxana players.

“It puts things in perspective,” Briggs said. “Basketball is an afterthought when it comes to a situation like that for a student-athlete that they had to spend a lot of time with. It’s like their family. I’m happy for him.”

Behrhorst said he’s happy with the support his team has been giving him all season long.

“It’s been incredible,” the MELHS senior said. “They made videos for me and giving me all of these gifts and all of this stuff. The support has been amazing. I can’t thank coach Smith enough for everything he has done for me and all of that.”

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 59, ROXANA 36

Shells 9 8 11 8 -- 36

Knights 17 14 18 10 -- 59

Roxana -- Mickey Ross 7, Eddy Lara 1, Cody McMillen 4, Zach Golenor 15, Zack Haas 6, Jake Golenor 3. 2FG-6 3FG-4 FT-12.

Metro East Lutheran -- Jonah Wilson 2, Jason Williams, Jr. 2, JJ Schwarz 10, Larry Harris 6, A.J. Risavy 11, Zach Crank 4, Braden Woolsey 9, Noah Coddington 11, Cooper Krone 4. 2FG-22 3FG-3 FT-6.