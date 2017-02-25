BOYS' BASKETBALL: MELHS tops Madison to win Mount Olive Regional

MOUNT OLIVE -- Clutch free-throw shooting proved to be key in the Metro East Lutheran Knights’ victory in the Mount Olive Class 1A Regional title on Friday night.

The Knights edged the Madison Trojans 66-63. MELHS advances to the semifinal game of the Okawville Class 1A Sectional against New Berlin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lutheran’s J.J. Schwarz sank two free-throws with three seconds left on the clock to make the score 66-63. Madison’s last two possessions netted nothing.

“I’m just thinking, ‘just make it,’” Schwarz said. “I just had to go up there with my normal rhythm and make it.”

Knights’ coach Anthony Smith talked about the quality of the game.

“We went out there and beat a very good team,” he said. “I’m glad to be on top.”

Lutheran’s Braden Woolsey hit a free throw at the 7-second mark to break a 63-63 tie.

Schwarz led Lutheran in scoring with 19 points. Woolsey finished with 15, Noah Coddington scored 13 and Damonte Bean threw in 10.

The Knights led 32-30 at halftime.

Lutheran grabbed the momentum in the third quarter. Bean’s basket at the 7:49 mark ignited a 6-2 run and Lutheran led 38-32 at 6:15 mark in the third quarter. The Edwardsville school led 49-44 at the end of the quarter.

“We thought we created some room there,” Smith said of the third quarter. “Every time we stretched it out a bit, they came right back. We’d create some more room and they’d come right back again. They were just not going away. We’ve played a lot of tough games so we know how to finish.”

Coddington, the Knights’ point guard, carefully distributed the ball in the final quarter and the offense worked the ball around the basket to play the clock and look for a quality shot. Lutheran committed seven turnovers in the final quarter while the Trojans committed three.

“Noah (Coddington) is a solid kid,” Smith said. “He’s a combo kid. He’s a 1-2-3 kid who has the ability to play the point. We’re comfortable with the ball in his hands, he makes good decisions.”

The Trojans fought hard through the fourth quarter. Madison’s offensive rebounding provided second chances. Kendall Kennedy’s basket at the 1:37 mark cut Lutheran’s lead to one-point (61-60). Cleveland Wilson’s free throw with 35 ticks left on the clock tied the score up at 63 points, the first tie of the second half. Kennedy led Madison’s offense with 20 points.

“We always talk a lot about the 50/50 ball, “ said Smith, who coached the Madison program from 2004-2009. “We need to get more 50/50 balls. Tonight we got a few, but they got a lot more than we did. My kids play hard. We’ve won 14 of our last 16. This was a good regional.”

Madison coach Robert Kennedy stressed rebounding at halftime.

“I told the kids at halftime to throw your body in there,” he said. “If they box you out, they box you out. If they don’t, then you have to go in there and get the points. I think we did a good job of that in the second half.”

Madison built a lead early in the first quarter and led 7-3 at the 3:38 mark in the quarter. However, the Knights fought back and the contest was tied at 12 points at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans finished their season with a 12-16 record. Lutheran improved to 18-13.

CLASS 1A MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL

Championship game

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 66, MADISON 63

Knights 12 20 17 17 -- 66

Trojans 12 18 14 19 -- 63

Knights (18-13) -- J.J. Schwarz 19, Braden Woolsey 15, Noah Coddington 13, Demonte Bean 10, Larry Harris 7, Zach Crank 2. 2FG - 15 3FG - 2 PF- 23.

Trojans (12-16) Kendall Kennedy 20, Cleveland Wilson 9, Malique Mason 9, Kenyan Stanley 8, Earl Green, Tyrese Crawford 4, Cameron Jamison 2. 2 FG – 24 3FG – 4 PF - 7.