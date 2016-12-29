BOYS' BASKETBALL: Marquette wins Freeburg-Columbia Tournament title

FREEBURG -- The Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament championship plaque is back at Marquette Catholic High School.

The Explorers won their fourth tournament championship and their first since 2013 with a 52-45 win over two-time defending champion Columbia in the title game on Thursday at Freeburg High School.

Marquette also won its second tournament title this season. The Alton school began its season last month with a championship at the Turkey Tip-Off Classic at Metro East Lutheran High School.

“It’s pretty cool,” Marquette head coach Steve Medford said. "You go through the year and you try to go through a little tournament. It’s very tough. We had a two-hour walkthrough today and you’ve got to prepare and it’s a short week with a lot of games in it. Our guys did an excellent job of really preparing and they prepared really hard and it’s awesome to win another tournament. I’m just excited for these guys.”

Marquette won championships from 2011-2013. The Explorers placed fourth in 2014 and won the consolation championship in 2015.

The Explorers will take a 13-2 mark into the 2017 portion of their schedule. They’ll return on Jan. 3 with a Prairie State Conference home game against Mount Olive.

Civic Memorial finished fourth in the tournament with a 3-2 mark after losing to Triad 58-47 in the third-place game The Eagles, who placed third in each of the last two years, dropped to 10-5.

“We need to make things easy on ourselves,” CM coach Doug Carey said. “We take hard shots and we’ve got easy shots. We need to take care of the ball better than what we did tonight. Sometimes we don’t play the simple game of basketball. We make it harder than it has to be.”

The Explorers began tournament play on Monday with a win over Lebanon. The next day, they beat CM in double overtime and host Freeburg in regulation. They advanced to the championship game after beating Dupo on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Marquette prevented Columbia from winning its seventh championship. The Eagles won the tournament title on their home floor last year and at Freeburg the year before that.

Marquette junior Sammy Green won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors. He won the MVP award at the MELHS tournament last month.

Green finished with 14 points, including 11 in the second half, with a pair of 3-pointers and five rebounds.

Sophomore Isaiah Ervin earned all-tournament honors after scoring a team-high 21 points. With the game tied at 26-26, he gave the Explorers the lead for good with 2:39 left in the third quarter, when he scored on a conventional 3-point play. Marquette led 29-26 and never looked back.

Ervin hit a pair of treys and was 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Junior Jake Hall finished with 11 points for the Explorers, who made 51 percent of their shots.

Marquette finished with a 5-0 record in the 10-team tournament. Medford said his team bounced back tremendously from a 57-32 loss to Breese Central on Dec. 21.

“We battled,” the Marquette coach said. “We took it on the chin against Breese Central a couple of weeks ago. It was a great win for us (tonight). We’re really proud of our kids. We’ve got a little adversity. We’ve got some young kids. I’m really proud of this group."

CM lost to Triad for the second time this season. The Knights beat the Eagles in a Stove Top Stuffing Classic game at CM last month.

Carey was ejected with 2:34 left in the game after receiving his second technical. He angrily stormed onto the court to argue with the referees before being escorted to the locker room.

With Triad leading 28-26 with 3:46 left in the third quarter, Carey and Jaquan Adams were called for technical fouls, forcing the Knights’ Noah Moss to make four free technical free throw. His points extended Triad’s lead to 32-26.

Moss finished with 22 points and was 12 for 12 from the charity stripe and Beau Barbour added 17 for Triad, which finished 4-1 in the tournament and improved to 11-3.

“They’ve been playing well for over a month now,” Carey said. “They have a good squad and they make good decisions. They’re well coached. We didn’t have it tonight.”

CM took a 5-0 lead before Triad rallied to take a 21-16 halftime lead. The Knights took advantage of 13 CM turnovers in the first half.

Adams finished with 18 points, all of them in the second half, and David Lane had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, who will return to action on Jan. 7 against Gibault.

Lane and Caden Clark were CM’s representatives on the all-tournament team.

FREEBURG--COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Championship game

MARQUETTE 52, COLUMBIA 45

Explorers 9 13 6 23 -- 52

Eagles 11 12 4 18 -- 45

MARQUETTE -- Sammy Green 14, Chris Hartrich 3, Isaiah Ervin 21, Nick Hemann 4, Jake Hall 11. 2FG-13 3FG-5 FT-11.

COLUMBIA -- Jon Peterson 9, Jared Germain 2, Greg Long 10, Jordan Holmes 24. 2FG-13 3FG-2 FT-13

Third-place game

TRIAD 58, CIVIC MEMORIAL 47

Eagles 9 7 15 16 -- 47

Knights 12 9 18 19 -- 58

CIVIC MEMORIAL -- Caden Clark 2, Brandon Hampton 4, Bryce Zupan 4, David Lane 11, Jaquan Adams 18, Geoffrey Withers 8.

TRIAD -- Beau Barbour 17, Jake O'Dell 6, Kyle Cox 7, Noah Moss 22, Ryan Holcomb 6. 2FG-16 3FG-2 FT-20.