BOYS' BASKETBALL: Waldo receives commemorative 700-win plaque

× Expand Submitted photo Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo (left) receives a plaque commemorating his 700th career win from Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes (right).

Edwardsville boys' basketball coach Mike Waldo received a plaque from Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes commemorating his 700th career victory on Feb. 10 against DeSmet.

Holmes presented the plaque to Waldo at the Edwardsville locker room after the Tigers played Alton on Feb. 17.

Waldo coached the Marquette boys' basketball program from 1983-1988 and won 87 games and a regional title at the Alton school. He never had a losing season.

Waldo is currently in his 19th season as Edwardsville coach. The Tigers won 617 games and 20 regional titles, qualified for state five times and placed in the top four twice.