BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors beat Hazelwood West for first victory

GRANITE CITY – After the Granite City Warriors pulled off a 77-72 victory over the Hazelwood West Wildcats on Monday at Memorial Gymnasium, senior Jaylin Harper was immediately hugged by his aunt, LaShonna, at mid-court.

“She's one of my biggest fans,” Harper said.

Then, the whole crowd stormed onto the court to celebrate the Warriors' first win of the year. Granite City improved to 1-17 with the win over the Wildcats.

“We came into the game and we had to play as a team,” Harper said. “The difference of this game was we were playing as individuals instead of a team, so we had to stick together for this one night and thank God this is our first win.”

Harper played a huge role in the victory, scoring 22 points, including a basket with 1:31 left in the fourth quarter that broke a 69-69 tie.

“Jaylin had a tremendous game down low,” Granite City coach Raffi Karibian said. “I think Marquis (Shaw) could have done the same thing if we got him the ball in there, too. Jaylin had the hot hand earlier, so we kept feeding him. You've got to give all of the guys credit for giving him the ball.”

Freshman Freddy Edwards finished with a game-high 25 points. He hit four free throws down the stretch.

“Freddy is getting better and better,” Karibian said. “He's an unbelievable athlete and he's a competitor.”

Senior Jacob Spears added 14 for the Warriors, who will play at Belleville East at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Granite City celebrated senior night on Monday even though it has two home games remaining. Harper, Spears, Kendrick Williba and Marquis Shaw make up the senior class.

“Since so many teams have senior night in our school with different organizations and clubs, I thought we would do the one before to our senior basketball players individually as a team and make it a special night for them,” Karibian said. “It was a good decision.”

The Warriors also played their last non-conference game of the year on Monday. They have five regular season games to go, all of them are Southwestern Conference opponents.

“Hazelwood West was scheduled by the last coaching staff and administration and it was fit by them as well,” Karibian said. “Missouri schools play a lot of basketball Monday through Thursday and play a lot of earlier times than 6 or 7:30 p.m. They play a lot of 4 and 5:30 p.m. Therefore, we play at our time because it's at our gym.”

Granite City gave Karibian his first win as head coach. Karibian is in his first year as the team's coach.

“It's nice to get our first win,” he said. “The kids have been working hard and it was nice to get it on senior night as well. It was a great team effort.”