BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors fall to Collinsville on the road

COLLINSVILLE -- The Granite City Warriors’ basketball team continued its struggles in Tuesday night’s Southwestern Conference contest against the Collinsville Kahoks at Collinsville.

The Warriors dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the SWC with the 64-41 loss to Collinsville.

“We started out playing 1-3-1 and they made a few mistakes, turned the ball over and missed a few shots,” Granite City coach Raffi Karibian said. “We went down to the other end and didn’t execute and threw the ball away.”

The contest was a slow moving affair in the beginning as the Kahoks’ Ray’Sean Taylor’s 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark in the first quarter gave Collinsville a 5-0 lead.

“The score was 2-0 for a little bit and 5-0 for a little bit,” Karibian said. “We had opportunities to be right there and we didn’t execute and they stretched it out after they made some substitutions and they put their original lineup back it. We switched defenses and did some triangle and two, they found some holes in that. We played some man and they got the ball inside to their bigs and penetrated and made some threes. Off they went for 24 points in the second quarter.”

The Warriors scored their first points in the first quarter with Freddy Edwards’ field goal at the 2:44 mark, as Collinsville led 10-2. The Kahoks held a 10-point lead (16-6) at the end of the first quarter.

Collinsville capitalized from beyond the arc in the early minutes, as 12 of its 16 first quarter points came on threes. Chandler Buehne sunk two and Kenique Brown and Taylor nailed one.

“They owned us and we were able to knock some shots down,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “We have guys who can make shots, no question. They have to get good looks and that was encouraging.”

The Kahoks continued to extend their lead in the second quarter and they held a commanding 40-13 lead at halftime. With Collinsville shuffling more players into the game in the third quarter, the Warriors put together their best quarter yet in outscoring Collinsville 14-13, as the Kahoks led 53-27 at the end of the third quarter. The Warriors outscored Collinsville 14-11 in the fourth quarter.

“Defensively, we did OK in the first half,” Lee said. “We didn’t guard much in the second half. Obviously, Granite (City) is a young team and they’re trying to rebuild.”

Marquis Shaw led Granite City with 12 points. He put together a strong second half with all 12 points coming in the third and fourth quarters. Edwards threw in 10 points.

The Warriors are struggling with youth and inexperience this year, as they return one varsity player from last year.

“I’m proud of our kids for playing a good, hard second half,” Karibian said. “We won the third and fourth quarters, but we have to play better from the beginning. We’re playing a lot of kids that played junior varsity last year or didn’t even play last year and we have freshman and sophomore who are transfers which translates to a lot of learning on the floor which is very difficult in our league.”

Collinsville broke a five-game losing streak with the win. The Kahoks improved to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the league.

Austin Knight led the Kahoks’ offense with 14 points and Brown had 11.

“We’ve played some really good teams and that can cause a losing streak,” Lee said. “We shot it well early and that helped us.”

The Warriors return to action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Edwardsville at Granite City.