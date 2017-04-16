BOYS' TENNIS: Alton places sixth at Robert Logan Doubles Tournament

GODFREY – The Alton boys' tennis finished sixth in the AHS Robert Logan Memorial Doubles Tournament on Saturday at Alton High, Lewis and Clark Community College and Rock Springs Park.

The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles flights were played at AHS, the No. 3 and 4 doubles flights were at LCCC and the No. 5 doubles flight was at Rock Springs.

Five other teams – Teutopolis, Glenwood, Urbana, Fort Zumwalt West and DeSmet – also competed in the tournament, which was named after the Alton tennis coach who died in September 2016 of cancer. He headed the boys' tennis program in 2016 and coached the girls' team from 2009-2015.

Brian Schreiber took over head coaching duties for the Redbirds' boys team this spring.

Silas Chapman and Adam Kane played No. 1 doubles, Logan Clark and Theo Dochy played at No. 2, Carson Freeman and Sam Kane played at No. 3 and Ben Simansky and Dan Hoffman played at No. 4.

The No. 1 and 2 doubles teams lost their consolation semifinal matches.

“I think it was a good day of tennis and we could have come out better ranking wise, but we played some good tennis and it was fun,” Adam Kane said.

Alton has a home match against Chaminade at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Redbirds will play another tournament next weekend, when they compete in the Belleville East Invitational on Friday and Saturday.