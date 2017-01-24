CM dances its way to state

× Expand Submitted photo The members of the Civic Memorial Pazzazz dance team includes (from left to right): Kaitlyn Depping, Morgan Phillips, Madi Korte, Gabi Ramirez,Lauren Seidler, Kylee Zyung, Breann Jakich, Cameryn Lee. At center is Maggie White.

The Civic Memorial Pazzazz dance team advanced to this weekend’s IHSA state finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington by finishing second in the Class 1A-2 Mascoutah Sectional with a score of 86.13 on Saturday.

Unity won the sectional championship with an 87.93. Finishing third through sixth were Villa Grove, Mattoon, Quincy Notre Dame and St. Joseph-Ogden. The top six finishers advance to state competition.

CM competed in IHSA state in 2013 and 2014. The 2013 squad finished second.

Kaitlyn Deppling,Breann Jakich, Madi Korte, Cameryn Lee, Morgan Phillips, Gabi Ramirez, Lauren Seidler, Maggie White and Kylee Zyung are the members of the Pazzazz team. Calvin Soong is the head coach and Craig Wilson is the assistant coach and choreographer.

The CM dance program has won 24 state championships and two national titles since 1989.

On Friday, Pazzazz will compete against 30 schools to fight for one of 12 spots in the finals on Saturday.