CM girls slip to No. 5 in 3A; Marquette boys drop to No. 9 in 2A

After spending a week at No. 1, the Civic Memorial girls’ basketball team slipped four places to No. 5 in this week’s Illinois Associated Press Class 3A state polls.

The Eagles lost their first game of the season on Saturday after falling to Highland 51-48 at the Highland Shootout. CM won its first 16 games going into the contest.

The Eagles, who are now 17-1 after a win over McCluer North on Tuesday, have two first-place votes and 102 overall.

Last week, CM spent its first week at the top of the state rankings for the first time in school history.

Thanks to the win over CM on Saturday, Highland (16-3) moved up to third after being in a tie for fourth with Mattoon last week.

Morton is the new top-ranked team and Chicago Marshall is second. Both were second and third, respectively.

Marquette Catholic dropped to No. 9 after being No. 8 last week in the Class 2A boys’ basketball rankings. The Explorers improved to 15-2 after beating Bunker Hill on Tuesday. They have 43 overall votes.

The Edwardsville boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are ranked third and fourth in their respective polls. The EHS boys are 13-1 after beating O’Fallon last week and the girls are 17-0 after knocking off Collinsville on Tuesday. The girls have one first-place vote.

Other local teams in this week’s polls are: Okawville (No. 1, 1A boys), Hillsboro (No. 7, 3A girls), Lebanon (No. 1, 1A girls), Mount Olive (No. 6, 1A girls) and Calhoun (No. 4, 1A girls).