COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No more Champaign for Moore

Former Granite City girls basketball standout Addaya Moore plans to transfer from the University of Illinois after one season with the school's women's basketball program.

Moore scored 35 points in 19 games played in her freshman season with the Champaign school. Her last game with the Fighting Illini was on Feb. 28, when she logged in 6 minutes against Penn State in the opening-round game of the Big Ten tournament.

Illinois finished 9-22 overall and 0-16 in conference play. The Fighting Illini lost their last 18 games.

“This past year playing in the B1G for Illinois women's basketball has been memorable,” Moore said in her Twitter account. “I am truly grateful for coach Matt Bollant, who originally recruited me and offered me before he had left. He saw something special in me that I am truly thankful for. I also want to thank my teammates, my academic advisors and the current staff for Illini WBB. Most importantly, I want to thank Illini Nation for all of the love and support. Unfortunately, I have decided to part ways with the university and get my release form to go elsewhere. My family and I are excited for the journey of reopening my recruitment process.”

Moore verbally committed to play for Illinois while playing in a tournament with the Indianapolis Best Choice United AAU squad in April 2017. She signed with the school 7 months later.

This winter, Moore played for an Illinois team that had a combined 11 freshmen and sophomores and a new coach in Nancy Fahey, who was hired to replace Bollant in March 2017.

Moore's best performance this season was a 10-point effort against Indiana State on Dec. 7.

“It (college basketball) is honestly really different from high school,” Moore told the AdVantage News in February. “I enjoyed my first year a lot.”

Moore played two seasons at Granite City High. She scored 787 points, was named to the all-Southwestern Conference team twice and earned a pair of all-state awards in her two years with the Warriors. She was the team's leading scorer both years.

Moore also earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in her senior year at Granite City. She graduated from GCHS in '17.

Moore became the second Metro East area player in a week to make plans of leaving the Illinois basketball program. Mark Smith, a former standout of the Edwardsville boys basketball team, announced on March 5 that he was leaving the Illinois men's basketball team after one season.