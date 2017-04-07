COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Alton's Rakoski signs to play for Concordia University

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Ben Rakoski (center) signed a letter of intent to play football at Concordia University on Thursday. Joining Rakoski are his parents Mike (left) and Mary (right).

Alton senior Ben Rakoski signed a letter of intent to play football for Concordia University in Seward, Neb., on Thursday at the Alton High Athletic Conference room on April 6.

Rakoski will join a Concordia team that turned in its best season in 15 years last fall. The Bulldogs finished 7-3 and were ranked 19th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the first time since 2001 they ended their season in the national polls. Concordia named Patrick Daberkow as its new head coach in December.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Rakoski, a tackle, played with the Alton football program all four years.