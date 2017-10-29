CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Father McGivney's Bushur advances to state

A year ago, Father McGivney freshman Ross Bushur won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state championship while competing at Triad Middle School.

Next week, Bushur will be making his first state meet appearance in the high school level. He became the first Father McGivney runner to qualify for state after placing fifth with a time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds in the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional on Saturday at Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

Bushur will compete at state as an individual. The top five runners in a sectional who are not part of a state-qualifying team advance to state.

Bushur will race at the Class 1A state boys cross country meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Joining Bushur at state will be Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe and the Edwardsville boys and girls teams. At the Class 3A Granite City Sectional on Saturday, O'Keefe won the boys individual race, while the EHS boys and girls teams placed third.

The EHS girls will run at 1 p.m. Saturday at the state meet. O'Keefe and the EHS boys are scheduled to run at 2 p.m.

Bushur also earned a medal for his finish at the Carlinville Sectional. The top 10 runners at sectionals receive medals.

The Father McGivney boys, who finished third at the St. Anthony Regional last week at Effingham, came in ninth in Carlinvile with 266 points and didn't qualify for state as a team. The top five teams at sectionals qualify for state.

Also, Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey came up one place short of qualifying for the girls state meet for the second year in a row. She finished 23rd with a 19:03 at Saturday's Carlinville Sectional. Lawrenceville's Katie Moore beat out Vickrey for the seventh and final state-qualifying spot, placing 22nd with an 18:58.

The Roxana boys, who competed at state for the first time in school history last year, finished 17th with 401 points at Carlinville. Cree Stumpf was the Shells' top finisher, placing 18th with a 16:07.

The Roxana girls finished 12th with 322 points and were led by Michaela Tarpley with a 37th-place finish in 20:14.

Metro East Lutheran finished 21st with 581 points in the girls race at Carlinville.

Also on Saturday, four Civic Memorial runners competed at the Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, but none of them qualified for state.

Zoey Lewis and Ryan Allison competed in the girls race and finished 38th and 93rd, respectively. Cohl Callies and Mark Eldridge represented the Eagles in the boys race and they finished 72nd and 84th, respectively. Callies and Allison, both seniors, competed in their final high school cross country meet on Saturday.